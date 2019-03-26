Italy Player Ratings: The night belongs to Quagliarella

Italy picked up their biggest win of Roberto Mancini’s tenure in charge as Fabio Quagliarella got back among the goals in a comfortable 6-0 victory over Liechtenstein in their Euro 2020 qualifier.

Prior to this game, the Azzurri had only scored two goals in a game on just two occasions under the former Manchester City tactician but did as they should have done against low level opposition on Tuesday night.

After beating Finland in their opener on Saturday, Italy followed that up with another impressive performance kickstarted by Stefano Sensi, with Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, and Leonardo Pavoletti getting in on the act. But it was Quagliarella who stole the show bagging two penalties and an assist.