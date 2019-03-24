Italy unbeaten at home since Kean’s birth

Italy have never lost a competitive game on home soil in Moise Kean’s lifetime, a run which extended to 48 games on Saturday evening.

Kean became the first player to be born since the year 2000 to score in the Azzurri shirt, which was just one of the interesting statistics to arise from the 2-0 defeat of Finland in Udine.

Along with Kean, Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella – aged 22 – was also on the scoresheet as Roberto Mancini’s new-look Italy successfully kicked off qualification for the 2020 European Championship.

In the 48 competitive games played by Italy at home since Kean’s birth on February 28, 2000, the Azzurri have won an impressive 36, drawing 12.

Kean has just four Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, with three of those coming as a substitute, but he has found the net twice nonetheless.