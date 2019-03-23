Italy v Finland: Official Line-Ups

Roberto Mancini will look to get Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign off on the right track when they play host to Finland at the Stadio Friuli on Saturday.

The Azzurri have impressed with their play at times under the tactician, but scoring has proven difficult at times for the rebuilding side.

That won’t be aided by the fact that Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa and Alessandro Florenzi are all unavailable through injury.

Italy: Donnarumma; Piccini, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi; Barella, Jorginho, Veratti; Kean, Immobile, Bernardeschi.

Finland: Hradecky; Granlund, Toivio, Vaisanen, Arajuuri, Pirinen; Lod, Sparv, Hamalainen, Kamara; Pukki.