Juventus are favourites to snap up Fiorentina standout

Although they face stiff competition from across the continent for his signature, Juventus have moved to the front of the queue in the race for Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa.

The 21-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s radar for some time and has been included on the list of Serie A talents they are following closely with a view to moving for his services this summer.

A report in Wednesday’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport tabs the Italian champions with serious interest and puts them in pole position to sign him, if he opts to leave and Fiorentina decide to cash in on their prized asset.

However, one stumbling block in what would be a big-money move is Juventus’ budget and if they are to move to bring in Chiesa, that move would have to be offset with the sale of either Paulo Dybala or Douglas Costa.

The Viola are adamant that if Chiesa does leave then he will not do so for a fee of less than €60 million and in some quarters is being spoken about as a €100m talent.

Obviously, given the player’s talent, Juventus aren’t the only interested side and although both Milan and Inter have been keen, their issues with Financial Fair Play could rule those sides out of the running.

There are big foreign clubs who are also tracking Chiesa, such as Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, but one big factor in the Old Lady’s favour is the fact that both Federico and his father Enrico are keen on the forward staying in Italy.