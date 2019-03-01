Juventus coach deactivates social media accounts

In what is a surprise move to many, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has deactivated his social media accounts.

The Bianconeri are gearing up for a top of the table clash with Napoli on Sunday, but questions have been raised in the build-up to the match.

Allegri regularly uses Twitter and Instagram to give his thoughts on Juventus’ performances, but his accounts have been disabled since Thursday for unknown reasons.

La Gazzetta dello Sport speculates the tactician will explains the reasons behind his decision during his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Juventus currently sit atop the Serie A standings with 69 points from 25 matches.

They enter Sunday’s contest with a 13 point lead over Napoli, and Allegri’s men will be keen to get one over on their rivals as they remain undefeated in Serie A play so far this campaign.