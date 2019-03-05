Juventus midfielder nearing comeback after health scare

Following his recent health concern with a heart problem, Juventus have confirmed that midfielder Sami Khedira is set to return to action once more within a month.

In February, it was picked up in a medical test prior to a game that he had been suffering from an irregular heartbeat and the Germany international was immediately ruled out of action.

However, the Bianconeri have since released a medical update on the condition of the former Real Madrid and the news is positive.

“Sami Khedira underwent planned cardiological tests that highlighted the positive evolution of the treatment performed. He has since started on a personalised training programme,” read a Juventus statement.

“The prognosis is such that he can return to action a month from the date he underwent surgery.”

Khedira had an operation on the issue on February 20, meaning that he is likely to return to action for the Bianconeri after the March international break.