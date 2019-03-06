Juventus look ahead to Atletico Madrid with comeback themed video

All eyes at Juventus are firmly fixed on their Champions League second leg meeting with Atletico Madrid and the Italians have posted a motivational video on social media in anticipation of the game.

Atleti ran out 2-0 winners at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg, though Juventus have been thinking solely about the return fixture since.

After the defeat in Madrid, Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri tweeted that they had “20 days to be ready for a challenge”, while the official club account warned that “Turin will be a battle”.

“Forget what you’ve seen,” says the latest post’s opening line, as shots of a deserted Turin are shown between highlights of Atletico’s goals from the previous meeting.

“The night can deceive. But it doesn’t last forever.

“Some nights bring nightmares. Others fulfil dreams… if you get ready to live them.

“Get ready to come back.”