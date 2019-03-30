Juventus Player Ratings: Clever Kean keeps scoring streak going

Juventus scraped a 1-0 victory against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium despite some recent injury troubles thanks to a goal from Moise Kean.

The Old Lady entered the match missing Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala among others but predictably came away with all three points.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men now sit 18 points ahead of Napoli in first, while Empoli will be looking to secure safety in the coming weeks as they’re only one point ahead of Bologna in 18th place.