Juventus player ratings: Tale of two halves for Pjanic as Napoli put to the sword

Juventus took a huge step towards retaining the Scudetto as they secured a 2-1 win over Napoli in a fiery encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

After Partenopei goalkeeper Alex Meret was sent off in the first half for bringing down Cristiano Ronaldo, Miralem Pjanic dispatched the resulting freekick but was shown red himself after the break for a handball.

Emre Can doubled the visitors’ advantage with a smart header before Jose Callejon pulled a goal back, whilst Lorenzo Insigne missed a late penalty for Napoli as they fell to defeat.

Juventus now enjoy a 16 point gap over their opponents at the summit of Serie A with just 12 matches remaining.