Juventus share prices rise after Atletico Madrid comeback

A stunning 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid may have sent Juventus through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but it also saw their share price shoot up by over 20 percent.

The Bianconeri are in a buoyant mood after overturning a 2-0 first leg defeat, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick on Wednesday night means they are still in Europe’s top competition.

Along with extending Juve’s campaign on the field, the result saw the Bianconeri open the Borsa Italiana on Wednesday at €1.58 – a 24 percent increase over their closing price of €1.22 the night before.

It’s a welcome sight given share prices dropped substantially just weeks ago after the Old Lady’s disappointing 2-0 defeat in Spain.

Qualifying for the quarter-finals secures Juve another €10.5 million, while that figure rises to €16m when market pool receipt gates are considered.

That means that the current Champions League campaign has resulted in €94m for the Bianconeri, though that figure could balloon to as much as €130m depending on how deep they go in the competition.