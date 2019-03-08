Juventus ultras and fans clash at the Allianz Stadium

During Juventus’ match with Udinese there was a battle between the Ultras of the Curva Sud and the rest of the Allianz Stadium.

The Curva Sud Ultras stayed silent for almost the entire first half, until Moise Kean bagged his second goal, and began chants of “La Juve siamo solo noi” – Juventus are only us.

However, the rest of the spectators began whistling vociferously against their counterparts, who then responded with “”Siete un pubblico di m**a, andate a cagare“ – You are sh*t supporters, go to hell.

To which the reponse was a more whistles and a chorus of “Scemi” – Fools.