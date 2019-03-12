Juventus v Atletico Madrid: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Atletico Madrid to the Allianz Stadium for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie as they look to stage a comeback after defeat in Spain.

Atleti hold a 2-0 advantage over the Bianconeri and have won eight of their last 10 matches against Serie A sides, and when the pair faced off in the 2014/15 group stage, Diego Simeone’s men managed a goalless draw in Turin.

Both sides have key players suspended for the match, with Alex Sandro out for Juve, while Thomas Partey and Diego Costa will be missing for Atletico.

Currently on a five match winning streak, Atleti have also kept five successive clean sheets, while Juventus are still unbeaten in Serie A this season.

Juventus: Szczesny; Joao Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Pjanic, Emre Can, Matuidi; Cristiano Ronaldo, Mandzukic, Bernardeschi

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Arias, Gimenez, Godin, Juanfran; Koke, Rodrigo, Saul, Lemar; Griezmann, Morata