Juventus v Empoli: Official Line-Ups

Juventus look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Genoa before the international break when they welcome Empoli on Saturday, but will be without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward injured himself on international duty and is not being risked by coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Meanwhile, Daniele Rugani replaces Leonardo Bonucci in defence, partnering Giorgio Chiellini at centre-back.

Empoli hover above the relegation zone and are in desperate need for points. Coach Aurelio Andreazzoli looks to Francesco Caputo for goals, but will be without the suspended Matias Silvestre in defence.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cancelo, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Dybala

Empoli: Dragowski; Veseli, Maietta, Dell’Orco; Di Lorenzo, Traoré, Bennacer, Krunic, Pajac; Farias, Caputo.