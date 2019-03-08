Juventus v Udinese: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Udinese to the Allianz Stadium as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

History if on the side of Juve who have won five of their last six Serie A games against Udinese, drawing the other, and scoring 17 goals in the process.

Udinese haven’t won away from home since September 2018, and have failed to score in each of their last five matches outside of the Dacia Arena.

Juventus: Szczesny, Spinazzola, Rugani, Barzagli, Caceres, Matuidi, Bentancur, Emre Can, Alex Sandro, Bernadeschi, Kean

Udinese: Musso, De Maio, Ekong, Nuytinck, Ter Avest, Stryger, Wilmot, Fofana, Zeegelaar, De Paul, Pussetto