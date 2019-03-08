Kean double gives Juventus easy Udinese win as Atletico Madrid beckon

Juventus warmed up for their crucial Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid with a straight forward 4-1 win over Udinese on Friday night as youngster Moise Kean starred for the Bianconeri.

With one eye on Tuesday’s match, Massimiliano Allegri opted for a much-changed side, handing Kean his first Serie A start of the season alongside Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro upfront, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic all sat on the bench.

Just over 39,000 fans packed into the Allianz Stadium for the 200th time, to see Kean bag his first and second goals of the campaign, making him the first Juventus player to score at least two in a single Serie A game since Giuseppe Galderisi in February 1982.

Emre Can scored from the penalty spot, and Blaise Matuidi added a fourth. Kevin Lasagna did get a late consolation for the visitors, but it mattered not as the Bianconeri extended their lead atop Serie A to 19 points over Napoli.

As expected Juventus dominated from the off, and it took just 10 minutes for Kean to get himself on the scoresheet, sliding home an Alex Sandro cross after a poor ball out from the back by Udinese.

Despite having over 77 percent possession for majority of the opening 45 minutes, Juve failed to created any clear cut opportunities apart from a Bernardeschi effort which he blasted high and wide.

Tha was until Kean won the ball in midfield, dispossessing Seko Fofana, and driving towards the Udinese goal before poking in at Juan Musso’s near post.

It was much the same in the second half as Bernardeschi couldn’t direct a shot on target with Musso in no man’s land, while Leonardo Spinazzola tried his luck from distance but was just wide.

Kean then won a penalty when Nicholas Opoku clumsily brought the 19-year-old down on the edge of the penalty area, and Can coolly slotted down he middle for number three.

Not long after Matuidi headed past Musso to further extend Juve’s lead, but Udinese did pull one back through Lasagna as he got on the end of a long ball and thumped past Wojciech Szczesny.

KING KEAN

What an impact the youngster made on his first Serie A start for Juventus. Making his presence felt at the head of Juventus attack. His first was pure attacking instinct, while the second showed his drive and determination, as well as confidence to finish with space at a premium. A standing ovation from the fans was his reward on the night and more than likely more opportunities as Juventus steamroller their way to an eighth consecutive Scudetto.