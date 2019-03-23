Kean: I’m ready to break Italy records

Italy starlet Moise Kean believes his first Azzurri goal is just the beginning, as he has his eyes set on beating records for the national team.

The 19-year-old netted in his full Italy debut during their 2-0 victory over Finland on Saturday, becoming the second-youngest player to score in an Azzurri shirt.

Despite already making his mark for the senior team, Kean doesn’t intend on stopping there.

“I try to always be ready and to train with continuity,” he told Rai Sport. “I’m very happy, it’s something that pushes me to work harder.

“There are many records for me to beat and I intend to beat them.

“You can only learn alongside someone like Cristiano Ronaldo. I found even more motivation after I was told I would start.

“Then Ciro [Immobile] gave me a great ball, and it’s thanks to him and the whole team that I was able to score.

“Wherever the coach puts me I will play. I made a great run and I scored.”

Next up for Italy is a match against Liechtenstein on Tuesday.