Kean papers over cracks for subpar Juventus against Empoli

It took another goal from Italian football’s man of the moment Moise Kean to help Juventus to a 1-0 win over Empoli in a game that produced another disappointing display from the champions.

They never quite got into their rhythm against the Tuscans and needed Massimiliano Allegri to throw in the teenager to save the day with a goal in a game that seemed destined to end in a scoreless stalemate.

The first half was as low key an outing as has been witnessed at the Allianz Stadium in some time, with chances at a premium and both sides showing little in the way of real creative output.

In fact, if either side was the more impressive then it was Empoli, who restricted the hosts to little, while also proving problematic themselves on occasion, although Juventus were to some extent architects of their own downfall.

Sloppiness on the ball and uncharacteristic defensive errors were on show again as they were against Genoa last time out and it is the kind of play that will have Massimiliano Allegri very concerned with bigger games to come.

It certainly had the home fans concerned and when the Old Lady, title winners for each of the past seven straight seasons, left the field of play, they did so to a smattering of jeers and whistles from a disgruntled crowd.

Things didn’t pick up in the second half and the frustration of the home fans continued and it took the arrival of Moise Kean off the bench with 22 minutes remaining to add a little energy back into everyone inside the stadium.

It didn’t take long to see why.

Just three minutes after his introduction, he was dancing in celebration after continuing his impressive recent scoring streak by bagging his fifth goal in the last month and helping spare the blushes for his side somewhat of an off colour night in Turin.

A searching long ball from Giorgio Chiellini was met by Mario Mandzukic, who produced a deft and perfectly-placed header downwards for his new strike partner and Kean lashed home on the volley via the aid of a slight deflection.

He really should have had a second shortly afterwards when Miralem Pjanic won the ball deep in Empoli territory and played the Italy international in on goal but Kean snatched at the chance and saw his attempt saved well by the onrushing Bartlomiej Dragowski.

In spite of that miss, he had made the most of his chance (a harder one too) when it came his way to deliver the three points, although an upturn in performance going forward will undoubtedly be at the forefront of Allegri’s mind.