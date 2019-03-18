Kessie: Biglia is older than me and I need to learn from him

The standout moment of AC Milan’s Derby della Madonnina loss to Inter came courtesy of Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia having a heated argument on the bench.

Kessie had to be held back by four teammates as he was furious with Biglia, but the Ivorian has apologised for his part in the feud.

“It was the adrenaline of the match,” he said after the game to Sky Sport Italia, while Biglia had previously accepted responsibility for the incident.

“I wanted to win and got a little tense.

“I’ve apologised to Lucas. He’s older than me and I need to learn from him.

“I also want to apologise to the fans and to the coach.”

Kessie was keen for Milan to move on from this setback and bounce back in their next game after the international break.

“It’s football,” he explained.

“We lost, and next time we’ll win.

“Now we are leaving this match behind and trying to get our next three points.”