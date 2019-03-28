Kessie fined by AC Milan after Biglia scuffle

AC Milan have handed Franck Kessie a €40,000 fine for his role in a bust up with Lucas Biglia during the Derby della Madonnina.

The Rossoneri fell 3-2 to their city rivals that day, but headlines were made when the two Rossoneri midfielders were seen fighting on the bench.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Kessie was called in to the Milan offices on Thursday after returning from his international duties.

It’s there that Rossoneri management handed the 22-year-old a €40,000 fine. Given that the sanction was greater than the normal amount allowed for a fine, a representative from the player’s union was also in attendance.

Biglia has also been handed a fine – thought to be half of Kessie’s – with Milan holding the Argentine less at fault for the bust up.

The Ivorian midfielder took part in training by himself on Thursday, but only because he just returned from international duties with his national team.

While not certain, it’s believed Kessie will be left on the bench when the Rossoneri travel to take on Sampdoria on Saturday.