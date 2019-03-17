Kessie fury sparked by Biglia telling him to show respect

It was a night to forget for AC Milan as they fell to defeat in Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina with Inter.

Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia had to be separated on the Rossoneri bench as the Ivorian was clearly furious with something the Argentine had said and had to be held back by four teammates.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Kessie wasn’t happy with Gennaro Gattuso for his withdrawal and Biglia told him to show more respect to Andrea Conti, who had been sent on in his place.

The midfielder didn’t take kindly to the ex-Lazio player’s words though and reacted with fury, leaving teammates to intervene.

Biglia didn’t bite his tongue though and was seen commenting further only to be told off by Diego Laxalt and Mattia Caldara.