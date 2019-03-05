Kouliably paid for flights, hotel, dinner and Juventus match tickets for 46 friends and family

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly selflessly splashed out to bring 46 people to Naples to take in the Partenopei’s recent Serie A match against Juventus.

Flights, dinner and a hotel were all paid for by the Senegalese, with friends, family and relatives all enjoying an all-inclusive weekend in Italy.

Koulibaly purchased each person’s flight tickets, as well as all of their transport to the hotel and then on to the stadium.

In addition, the 27-year-old reserved a room at the Borgo Antico di Santa Lucia in Naples for a dinner that was hosted immediately after the game.

The only downside to the weekend was the result, with Napoli just coming up short in a 2-1 defeat against the Old Lady.