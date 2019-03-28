Lautaro ruled out of Inter-Lazio

Inter will be without Lautaro Martinez for their match against Lazio on Sunday, as the Argentine has been ruled out with a thigh injury.

The striker was forced off during Argentina’s 1-0 friendly victory over Morocco earlier in the week, and it was initially thought he was suffering from fatigue.

Instead, the issue appears to be more serious as Inter have announced that Lautaro is suffering from a “pulled rectus femurs muscle in his right thigh”.

The 21-year-old will undergo further tests next week, but initial reports suggest he will miss at least two weeks.

He joins Stefan de Vrij on the sidelines, as the Dutchman has already been ruled out of Sunday’s clash with a thigh problem.

Lautaro’s injury opens the door for Mauro Icardi to start against Lazio, as the former Inter captain resumed training with his teammates earlier this week.

Icardi hasn’t featured for the Nerazzurri since being stripped of his captaincy last month.