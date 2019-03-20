Lautaro: We all know what Icardi means to Inter

Despite receiving more playing time due to Mauro Icardi’s absence, Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is keen to see his compatriot return to action for the side.

The youngster has impressed as the Nerazzurri’s focal point in attack, as he recently scored the decider in the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan from the penalty spot.

However Martinez is keen to see Icardi return to the fold, though he knows the matter is out of his hands.

“The situation isn’t great,” he told TNT Sports. “It hasn’t been pleasant for Icardi or the group.

“We can’t do much. He must make a decision with the people working with him and around him.

“We’re on the fringes. We’re people who work, and as a result, we must always be at the service of the club. What happens around him must be resolved with his camp and the club.

“From the first moment I arrived in Italy, Icardi helped me a lot. He’s always come across very well to me.

“What he’s going through is a personal matter that he must resolve himself. Replacing him a big responsibility? Yes, we know very well what Mauro means to the club and what he’s done.

“Still, I’m trying not to overwhelmed by the pressure. Mauro is very important to the squad. Hopefully everything gets resolved because he’s very important for us and we need him.”

Inter’s next match after the international break is against Lazio on March 31.