Lazio claim vital win over Inter

STADIO MEAZZA (MILAN) – After going 11 matches without beating a top four Serie A side, a defensive masterclass gave Lazio a 1-0 win over Inter on Sunday night in Serie A, lighting up the race for a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

The visitors got the only goal of the game early in the first half, as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ghosted in at the far post to head home and earn Lazio the three points.

Milinkovic-Savic’s goal means Lazio have now scored in 12 successive Serie A matches, for the first time since December 2017, and registered their first Serie A win over Inter since May 2016.

As a result, the Biancocelesti are just three points behind AC Milan in fourth, though do have a game in hand in the race for a Champions League spot.

A very balanced first half saw Lazio break the deadlock early on through Milinkovic-Savic who met Luis Alberto’s pin-point cross on 12 minutes to put the visitors ahead in, what was, a friendly atmosphere, given the two sets of fans are twinned, with the Curva Nord unveiling a banner pre-match saying: ‘Thirty years of an unbreakable connection’.

From there, Luciano Spalletti’s men had Lazio pinned in their own half as they looked for an equaliser, but Lazio were very solid at the back, rarely giving the Nerazzurri any room, and the closest the Nerazzurri came to the the net was through a Keita Balde shot which was directed too close to Thomas Strakosha, who saved with his feet.

If not for the heroics of Samir Handanovic, Inter would have found themselves further behind as the captain first saved Bastos’ close range header, and then also put a hand on a lovely Luis Alberto curler just before the break.

The second half started off with Inter on the attack, as Keita headed straight at Strakosha, but at the other end Lazio fought back through Felipe Caicedo being denied by Handanovic.

Matteo Politano had two shots that almost hit the target as Inter continued to knock at the door, while Ciro Immobile saw a weak effort easily gathered by Handanovic.

Spalletti brought on Radja Nainggolan to boost the Inter attack and the Belgian almost made an instant impact after a great run towards goal, but his poor finish was easily blocked by the Lazio goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri went all out as time ticked on, desperate to get a draw, but Lazio always seemed in control and claimed a vital win.

KEITA YES OR NO?

At times able to do the classic work of the No.9, at other times completely overwhelmed by Francesco Acerbi. Keita tried his best, but he isn’t a natural centre forward and it showed. With Lautaro Martinez injured, Spalletti could have called up Mauro Icardi, who returned to training with the team after two months out. The coach – coherent with his thought so far – opted to leave the former captain out, and despite being a firm decision, Icardi would have certainly been useful for the Nerazzurri.

SOLID LAZIO

Locked at the back with their iconic 3-5-2 system, Inzaghi’s Lazio can be one of the toughest sides to break down, and Inter were reminded of it. Especially when the Biancocelesti were in the lead. The early goal suited their style of play, and for most of the game Inter struggled to create any clear chance.

WE MISSED YOU SO MUCH

Lazio’s opening goal was the perfect image of how much the Biancocelesti have missed Luis Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic on top form in the first half of the season. The Spaniard and the Serbian were the key men last season and their lack of form in the first few months of the current campaign slowed down Lazio’s march to a top four finish. They’re back to their best, and will be vital the race to a Champions League spot.