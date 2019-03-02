Lazio Player Ratings: Correa rules over the Eternal City

Lazio took full advantage of a Roma defence missing star Kostas Manolas, as Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile and Danilo Cataladi netted in a one-sided 3-0 Biancocelesti Derby della Capitale victory.

While both teams were forced to start the contest without difference makers – Immobile started from the bench – it was the Greek defender’s absence that made the difference.

Joaquin Correa and Felipe Caicedo easily found their way past a static Roma defence for the opener, Immobile came on and fired home from the penalty spot after Federico Fazio was burned for pace while substitute Cataldi rounded out the scoring with minutes to spare.