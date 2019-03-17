Lazio v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Lazio have the chance to make up some ground in the Serie A Champions League race with the visit of Parma to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The Biancocelesti slipped to eighth place, albeit with a game in hand, after being held to a draw away to Fiorentina last weekend.

However, they can leapfrog Torino and move within two points of Roma with a win over the Gialloblu after both sides fell to defeat on Saturday, against Bologna and SPAL respectively.

History favours the capital club, as they have lost just one of their last 12 Serie A meetings with Parma, the clash back in March 2012, while the Aquile have been victorious in each of their last five home league games against the Crociati.

Parma, who occupy 11th place in the standings, beat Genoa 1-0 last weekend and are looking to record back-to-back Serie A victories for the first time since November.

Lazio top scorer Ciro Immobile is suspended, as is Parma midfielder Matteo Scozzarella.

Lazio: Strakosha, Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa; Caicedo.

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Alves, Gagliolo, Dimarco; Biabiany, Kucka, Rigoni; Siligardi, Inglese, Gervinho.