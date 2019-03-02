Lazio v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma will look to pull level with Inter in the standings, while Lazio are keen to keep their Champions League hopes alive with a victory in Saturday’s Derby della Capitale.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men will try to make the most of the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 defeat to Cagliari on Friday, as three points would see them pull level on 47 with 12 matches to play.

However, they will be tested by a Lazio side on the outside looking in when it comes to a place in Europe’s top competition. The Biancocelesti are currently on 38 points, but with a game in hand over their direct rivals, a win in the derby would put Simone Inzaghi’s side right back in the thick of the race.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Bastos, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Caicedo

Roma (4-3-3): Olsen; Florenzi, Fazio, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Cristante, De Rossi, Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Dzeko, El Shaarawy