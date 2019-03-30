Leonardo: AC Milan should have had two penalties against Sampdoria

Leonardo was adamant AC Milan should have had two penalties awarded to them as the Rossoneri lost 1-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris against Sampdoria.

Rossoneri sporting director believed referee Daniele Orsato should have given two penalties in favour of the visitors, one for a potential handball and one as Krzysztof Piatek went down in the Sampdoria box on 90 minutes, with a spot-kick not being awarded after VAR consultation.

“The images speak for themselves, Milan should have had two penalties,” Leonardo told DAZN.

“I don’t want to create any problem, I am calm, but [the penalty not given for the foul on Piatek] changed the game.

“[Nicola] Murru doesn’t touch the ball, he brings down Piatek – it was a penalty.

“As well as that, the [Dennis] Praet’s handball was a foul, it seems clear.

“We all saw it, it’s clear.

“Now we have to stay calm, we are still fourth in the table with nine matches to go, it [the race for a Champions League spot] will be hard for everyone.”