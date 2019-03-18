LIVE NOW: Forza Italian Football Podcast | Serie A Round 28

The Derby della Madonnina has brought this week’s Serie A to a close and the FIFpod is back to discuss it and everything else from the weekend’s action.

Conor Clancy has his favourite duo returning with him as Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria return.

It was a big week at the top and bottom of Serie A. Juventus, Roma, Fiorentina and Torino all lost, while Atalanta also dropped points. Lazio took advantage in the European race and Bologna, Cagliari and SPAL all got big wins at the bottom.

