Lombardo joins Mancini’s Italy coaching staff

Italy have announced that former Sampdoria and Lazio winger Attilio Lombardo has joined Roberto Mancini’s coaching staff as a technical assistant.

The duo are no strangers to one another, as they won the Scudetto and featured in the Champions League final for the Blucerchiati.

They have also worked with another after the end of their playing days, with Lombardo featuring on Mancini’s staff when the Italian was in charge at Manchester City and Galatasaray.

Lombardo’s most recent adventures saw him work as an assistant for Roberto Di Matteo at Schalke during the 2014/15 season, while he last worked as Sinisa Mihajlovic’s right-hand man during his tenure at Torino.

The 53-year-old’s playing career started in 1983 with Pergocrema before calling it quits during a second-tenure at Sampdoria in 2002.

During that time he played 19 times for Italy while netting three goals. His most successful spell came at Sampdoria from 1989 to 1995, scoring 34 goals in 201 appearances.

He also enjoyed short stays at Juventus, Crystal Palace and Lazio.