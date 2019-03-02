Lotito: Lazio have a bigger trophy cabinet than Roma

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has launched a stinging attack on city rivals Roma ahead of Saturday’s Derby della Capitale at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Roman neighbours square off in a bitter clash and the Biancoceleste owner stoked the flames with an assault on the stature of the two clubs, insisting that the trophies won by the respective teams suggested Lazio were the most successful.

Although Roma have won three Scudetti to Lazio’s two, as well as nine Coppa Italia crowns to their rivals’ six, the latter’s European record points to the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Supercup to the Giallorossi’s sole Inter-Cities Fairs Cup triumph in 1961.

“Aside from Juventus, AC Milan and Inter, Lazio have won more than anyone else in Italy,” Lotito told La Repubblica.

“You can read that as an attack on Roma but it is true, unless someone has an extra Fairs Cup hidden away.”

Roma currently sit six points clear of Lazio in fifth place in Serie A, although the Aquile have a game in hand.