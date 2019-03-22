Mancini: No doubts over Italy line-up

Italy coach Roberto Mancini knows who will start for the Azzurri against Finland on Saturday, with reports indicating Juventus starlet Moise Kean could feature.

The likes of Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa and Alessandro Florenzi are all unavailable through injury, meaning the tactician has his options somewhat limited ahead of Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifying opener.

Despite being without several established starters for the match in Friuli, Mancini is convinced whoever steps on the pitch will be ready to perform.

“We had some doubts over the line-up, but they have been resolved,” he stated at his pre-match press conference.

“We’re convinced that those who take the field will do well, even though others have played together for longer and know each other better.

“The process of finding a formation to rely on was more rushed than I anticipated, but our real objective starts tomorrow. We will look to play football and score more goals.”

Kean, who has only made one senior Italy appearance thus far, is expected to start alongside Federico Bernardeschi and Ciro Immobile, but Mancini insists he brings a lot to the table.

“We’ll see who plays tomorrow,” he stated. “I expect Kean to do what he does best.

“He doesn’t have the experience of Insigne, but he does bring physicality, enthusiasm and a keen eye for goal.

“We’re hopeful he’ll bring some joy to the team.”