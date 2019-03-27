Mandzukic set for new Juventus deal

Juventus and Mario Mandzukic look set to continue their journey together, as the Croatian has reportedly agreed on a new contract.

The striker’s current deal with the Old Lady runs until June 2020, but reports out of Italy suggest a new contract that been formalized.

Sky Sport Italia reports Mandzukic will remain with Juventus until June 2021, a deal that could result in him ending his career in Turin.

The Croatian currently earns €4.5 million a season with the Bianconeri, and its expected his new contract will see him net €5.5m a season plus bonuses.

Mandzukic has been with Juventus since 2015 when he joined from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €21m.

Since then he has gone on to score 43 goals in 158 matches in all competitions for the Bianconeri.

This season, Mandzukic has eight Serie A goals in 22 appearances.