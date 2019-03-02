Roma no match for rampant Lazio in Derby demolition

Lazio took full advantage of a Roma defence missing star Kostas Manolas, as Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile and Danilo Cataladi netted in a one-sided 3-0 Biancocelesti Derby della Capitale victory.

While both teams were forced to start the contest without difference makers – Immobile started from the bench – it was the Greek defender’s absence that made the difference.

Joaquin Correa and Felipe Caicedo easily found their way past a static Roma defence for the opener, Immobile came on and fired home from the penalty spot after Federico Fazio was burned for pace while substitute Cataldi rounded out the scoring with minutes to spare.

The result means Lazio remain in the Champions League race, as they are now on 41 points with a game in hand, while Eusebio Di Francesco’s men will no doubt rue the fact they failed to draw level on points with Inter for fourth place.

It only took 12 minutes for Lazio to break the deadlock. Correa took advantage of some poor Roma defending and found Caicedo with a great pass. The Ecuadorian took two touches to round Robin Olsen and fire home into the open net.

Roma responded through Edin Dzeko, but the striker’s effort was expertly saved by Thomas Strakosha.

The rest of the half played out in rather dull fashion, as the Giallorossi struggled to push the pace against an attentive Lazio outfit.

Stephan El Shaarawy stung Strakosha’s gloves with a strike from distance after the restart, while Nicolo Zaniolo failed to test the goalkeeper after a great solo run down the flank.

Strakosha made an incredible one-handed save to deny Alessandro Florenzi’s drive from outside the area as Roma finally began to push the pace, albeit in the 68th minute.

It should have been 1-1 moments later as a Roma corner fell to Javier Pastore, but the Argentine could only steer his half-hearted effort wide of the mark.

The miss proved costly as Correa used his pace on a ball over the top to beat Fazio and win Lazio a penalty. Immobile – who was introduced after the restart – fired hard and low to make it 2-0.

With the air let out of their sails Roma failed to muster any sort of response, though there was still time for Cataldi to link up with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and fire home, while Aleksandar Kolarov was given his marching orders for picking up two yellows in a minute.

Roma rudderless without Manolas

The headline says it all, as the likes of Federico Fazio and Juan Jesus weren’t up to standard without the standout Greek defender.

Fazio’s pace – or lack of it – was apparent for all to see, and without Manolas there to cover his mistakes, there was no way back for Roma.

Caicedo steps up in Immobile’s absence

Lazio fans must have been worried when they read the Ecuadorian was starting in place of an injured Immobile, but he stepped up when it counted most on Saturday.

The striker linked up well with Correa, and he showed he can keep his cool in front of goal when he opened the scoring. It’s a welcome sign for Simone Inzaghi given Lazio’s success has largely come due to Immobile in recent seasons.