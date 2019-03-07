Manolas: Roma always the victims of VAR

Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas launched a stinging attack on VAR after late controversy saw his side lose 3-1 to Porto in extra-time and be eliminated from the Champions League in the First Knockout Round.

Having lead from the first leg 2-1, the Giallorossi were trailing by the same score late in extra-time at Estadio Dragao and were heading for a penalty shootout, until Alessandro Florenzi was adjudged to have pulled Fernando’s shirt in the box.

After a lengthy VAR consulation, Porto were awarded a penalty and Alex Telles fired home to knock Roma out 4-3 on aggregate.

However, with just minutes remaining, Lupi forward Patrik Schick was clipped in the penalty area by Danilo, although the claims were waved away by referee Cuneyt Cakir, leading to Manolas hitting out.

“We go out with a bitter taste in our mouths,” the Greek defender told Sky Sport Italia. “I don’t know how a penalty cannot be given at this level for such a clear offence [on Schick]. This is supposed to be the purpose of VAR.

“The referee told us that he wouldn’t review it and that there was nothing, but he should have gone to take a closer look.

“They gave a penalty to Porto but denied a clear one for us. I’m sorry, but I don’t understand why these things always happen to us.”

Roma crashed out at the First Knockout Round for the fourth time in their past five Champions League campaigns.