Maradona: Cristiano Ronaldo is an animal

Diego Maradona has described Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo as an animal while comparing him favourably to Lionel Messi after the Portuguese’s latest brilliance.

The forward effectively single-handedly overturned a first-leg deficit for the Old Lady against Atletico Madrid, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 win in Turin that sent the Italian champions through at Atleti’s expense.

“There are players who are touched by a magic wand,” Maradona said.

“The truth is that us Argentines are proud that Messi is Argentinian and did not go with the Spanish.

“The other is an animal. Ronaldo is pure power and is now also a sorcerer: he said that he’d score three goals and he scored three goals.”