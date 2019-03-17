March Serie A Transfer Rumours and News

We have seen some really interesting deals in the winter transfer window in Serie A which was closed on January 31. So, it’s been over a month since this transfer window was closed, but the transfer rumours have not stopped. The teams that are part of one of the most popular football leagues in the world are still searching for players that can boost their teams. Now let’s see what’s new this march in Serie A.

Brahimi to Inter? Asensio to Juventus?

One of the most successful Port players, Yacine Brahimi which comes from Algeria, will end his contract with the Portuguese team this summer. Due to its excellent performance, many teams around Europe are interested in his services. One of these teams is Inter. They have already got in touch with the Algerian 29-year old forward. This is the period of the life of any player where they can show their best performance and Inter is definitely planning on taking advantage of that. But, if they want to make a deal they will have to provide better offers than Lazio and Arsenal, two other teams that are seriously interested in Brahimi’s service.

While we are talking about Inter, we should also mention that the management has denied the rumours that Milan Skriniar, the Slovak defender which plays as a defender for Inter, will leave the team. On the contrary, they are making plans to extend the contract with the 24-year old player. With changes like this, Inter should get back on track and hope to win the title next season.

Real Madrid is experiencing some bad results in the last period and it’s quite natural that more and more teams are looking for a way to attract some of their players that could provide better performance in another team. The latest Serie A rumours include a story about a possible contact between officials from Juventus and Marco Asensio, the Spanish player which plays as a midfielder in Real Madrid. This is a relatively young player (23 years old) which has shown that has the skills and talent to be part of top teams. He played 34 matches this year and even scored 6 goals. There’s no doubt that Juventus can benefit from a player like this.

It makes sense that teams that want to keep their best players because they are familiar with their capabilities. That’s why Napoli is trying to keep Piotr Zielinski in their squad. He is a useful midfielder and on top of that, he is just 24 years old.

Finally, there are rumours that Manchester United is determined to sign a deal with Paulo Dybala, the star of Juventus. This is quite logical since there are strong indications that Lukaku is ready to leave Old Trafford this summer. Of course, Paulo Dybala would be an adequate replacement. The Argentinean player has scored over 50 goals for Juventus even though his current season is not as impressive (in terms of goals) as before.