Inter director Giuseppe Marotta insists there is nothing to fix in terms of the relationship between Mauro Icardi and the club.

The Argentine was once again left out of the Nerazzurri’s squad for their match with Cagliari on Friday – a game they lost 2-1.

Despite no clear timeline on when Icardi will return to Inter’s line-up, Marotta insists the relationship between the two sides remains a good one.

“These are internal matters that we will deal with the player himself,” he told Sky Sport Italia before the defeat. “There isn’t much to fix given there has been no split.

“We haven’t talked about a sale abroad or anything else. I don’t want to be rude, but let’s move on. I am not the person who can talk about this issue.

“There were reports of a controversy between club and coach [Luciano Spalletti], but I can assure you that we are very united and are working together to help the team grow in the future.”

Inter could fall to fourth in the Serie A standings should rivals AC Milan earn three points against Sassuolo.