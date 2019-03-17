Milik and Mertens edge Napoli beyond determined Udinese

Having thrown away a two-goal lead, Arkadiusz Milik spared Napoli’s blushes to secure a 4-2 victory over Udinese at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday, in a match marred by a head injury to David Ospina.

The Pole headed in a second half winner after Amin Younes and Jose Callejon had given the Partenopei a dominant early advantage, only to see it wiped out in the space of eight minutes through Kevin Lasagna and Seko Fofana.

Ultimately, Milik’s effort, coupled with a superb Dries Mertens drive, saw Napoli seal victory, but much of the attention remained on Ospina, who collapsed and was stretchered off after an early knock to the head.

Udinese began the match brightly and came close to breaking the deadlock within five minutes, as Lasagna’s dangerous cross from the left was pushed onto Ignacio Pussetto’s knee by a diving Ospina before rebounding over the bar. The goalkeeper was clattered by Pussetto though, and required lengthy treatment before continuing with heavy bandaging on his head.

Despite this, it was Napoli who struck first as Younes collected Mertens’ cutback before expertly bending the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

However, the match turned on it’s head in 10 scintillating minutes, as Napoli doubled their lead before contriving to undo their all hard work by conceding twice.

A wonderfully-weighted Younes pass on 25 minutes released Dries Mertens in the box, and the Belgian’s first-time delivery was tucked home at the back post by Callejon, via a fortunate bounce.

Yet just minutes later, Udinese were afforded a lifeline. Quick feet from Sandro allowed the Zebrette to break and the ball was carried forward by Fofana, who slipped the ball past Kalidou Koulibaly for Lasagna to slot home.

The comeback was completed midway through the half courtesy of the energetic Fofana. Waltzing past Allan, the Ivorian moved the ball on to Pussetto for the forward to release Ter Avest, before rifling home the resulting low cross.

However, the match came to a worrying halt on the stroke of halftime as Ospina, struggling from his early knock, collapsed suddenly and required urgent medical attention. The Colombian was stretchered off and replaced by Alex Meret.

Napoli retook the lead early in the second period after a spell of sustained pressure, with Milik getting the better of his marker to power in a stooping header from a corner.

With just 20 minutes remaining victory was sealed by Mertens in some style. The Belgian drove into the box before cutting onto his left foot and blasting into the far corner, leaving Juan Musso with no chance.

Yet Udinese were not without opportunities of their own, as Rodrigo De Paul burst from the halfway line to thread through for Pussetto, but the forward blasted over.

Napoli had the ball in the back of the net in the final minute as Piotr Zielinski broke clear and rifled into the roof of the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The Azzurri held firm to seal all three points however, and move nine points clear of third-placed AC Milan ahead of the Derby della Madonnina.