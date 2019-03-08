Mirabelli: Chinese owners wanted Gattuso out at AC Milan

Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has revealed that Li Yonghong wanted to sack Gennaro Gattuso while he was at the club.

The Rossoneri are thriving under the former midfielder presently, but things weren’t as rosy last season.

Mirabelli revealed that after Milan’s 3-0 defeat to Hellas Verona in December 2017, Li asked the then sporting director to sack Gattuso.

“The Chinese pushed to get rid of Rino, but I tried to defend him in every way,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I tried to support him as well.”

Li has since left the Rossoneri after he defaulted on a loan to buy Milan.

Things have turned around for the Diavolo under the ownership of Elliot Advisors, as the club currently find themselves third in the Serie A standings and in the Coppa Italia semi-finals with Gattuso still coaching the side.