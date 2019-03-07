Monchi clashes with Roma ultras: In six months I’ll look for you one by one

Roma’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Porto sparked conflict between Monchi and the club’s ultras, who have been far from pleased with his work since arriving last summer.

Monchi has been heavily linked with an Eternal City exit at the end of the current campaign, with many suggesting he is set to be reunited with Unai Emery at Arsenal.

“You have to go,” ultras shouted, according to Corriere dello Sport, while waiting for the team at the airport after the match.

“You’re wrecking the team.”

Monchi did not hold back, though, and had his own comments to make.

“You’re fine,” he responded, “in six months I’ll come to look for you one by one”.

Edin Dzeko, Steven Nzonzi and Patrick Schick were also confronted by fans, while Roman-born Alessandro Florenzi was sarcastically applauded for conceding the late penalty that sent Porto through.

Daniele De Rossi and coach Eusebio Di Francesco were given a pass.