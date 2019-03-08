Monchi follows Di Francesco out of Roma

Roma’s turbulent season continues to provide twists and turns and Monchi is reportedly the latest to leave his position at the Stadio Olimpico.

After the Italians’ Champions League elimination against Porto, Monchi clashed with the club’s ultras after they told him to leave the club as they thought he was destroying it.

Sky Sport Italia are reporting that the Spaniard has already left the Eternal City side and is set to join Arsenal, this following coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s dismissal.

MARCA had previously written that the former Sevilla director would move to the north London side, where he would reunite with former Sevilla boss Unai Emery.

The pair spent three seasons together in Andalusia, winning the Europa League in each.