Monchi set for Roma departure as exodus continues

The winds of change continue to blow at Roma, as reports indicate director of sport Monchi will leave the club on Friday.

There appears to be no end to the drama at the capital club, as coach Eusebio Di Francesco was let go on Thursday after a difficult week.

The Giallorossi started things with a heavy Derby della Capitale defeat to Lazio on Saturday, and things didn’t get any better when they were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto on Wednesday.

That was too much for Roma to handle, as the club announced the sacking of Di Francesco – but things may not end there.

Corriere dello Sport reports Monchi is ready to terminate his contract by mutual consent, as he was against the sacking of the tactician.

The Spaniard was overruled by directors and President Jim Pallotta, and Claudio Ranieri is now ready to take over for the remainder of the season.

That hasn’t gone over well with Monchi, as he feels his power has undermined. As a result, he is expected to lave the club as soon as Friday.

He may not be unattached for long however, as Arsenal have long been linked with a move for the former Sevilla man.