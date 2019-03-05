Mourinho open to Inter return

Ex-Inter coach Jose Mourinho is open to the idea of returning to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza someday.

Having delivered a historic Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia treble to the club in 2010, Mourinho set off for Real Madrid, where he failed to deliver the much-coveted Champions League, but he is not ruling out a return to any of his former clubs.

“I would have no problem returning to Inter, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Porto or any team I have coached” he said to Sports Four.

“It’s a good feeling when someone wants you to return to where you have worked before but the only team who have ever asked me to is Chelsea, nobody else has.”

Although things ended on a sour note at Real Madrid, Mourinho is keen to remember the good moments he enjoyed at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“We did fantastic things,” he said.

“We had bad times and I made mistakes, but I have improved a lot from that experience as a coach and as a person.