Muriel reveals why he picked Fiorentina over AC Milan

Fiorentina striker Luis Muriel has revealed he picked the Viola over AC Milan due to the fact he did not want to break his word.

The Colombian has hit the ground running with his new squad since joining from Sevilla in January, netting seven goals in 10 appearances thus far.

Muriel admits he had the opportunity to land with Milan as well, but opted to join Fiorentina instead due to the fact he had given them his word over a move.

“When the chance to move to Florence came about, I dreamed of staying here,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“I came here with the goal of doing well and earning my stay here. To be honest, I didn’t expect all of this excitement.

“Both clubs – Fiorentina and Milan – offered me what I wanted, which is to play with the confidence that I need, but I had spoken with the Viola first and I wanted to keep my word.”

Fiorentina are still in the running for a place in the Coppa Italia final after a 3-3 first leg draw with Atalanta, and Muriel is keen for revenge after their recent Serie A defeat to La Dea.

“We want to win something important and the Coppa Italia is the competition we have our eyes on,” he added.

“The semi-final [against Atalanta] in Bergamo will be different from our league game against them.

“We want to win and make amends for that defeat. We have belief and our motivation is sky high.”

Fiorentina welcome Lazio to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A action on Sunday