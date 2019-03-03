Napoli player ratings: Malcuit madness all but hands Juventus Scudetto

Napoli fell to a 2-1 defeat to leaders Juventus at the Stadio San Paolo in Serie A on Sunday, as the Bianconeri moved 16 points clear at the top.

The Partenopei saw goalkeeper Alex Meret sent off for bringing down Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half from a woeful Kevin Malcuit backpass, and Miralem Pjanic duly dispatched the resulting freekick to send Juventus on their way to victory.

After Emre Can had doubled the lead, the visitors were reduced to 10 men themselves following Pjanic’s handball, and a Jose Callejon tap-in restored some hope. This was dashed late on however, as Lorenzo Insigne rattled the post from the penalty spot to condemn Napoli to defeat.