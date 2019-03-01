Napoli rearguard keen to keep 2019 run going against Juventus

Juventus face their sternest test in Serie A this season on Sunday, as the Bianconeri will clash with a Napoli side that has excelled at keeping the opposition off the scoresheet.

A result for the Azzurri isn’t likely to change how the season will play out, as Massimiliano Allegri’s men currently hold a 13 point advantage over their rivals.

However, Carlo Ancelotti and his burgeoning outfit will be keen to keep their excellent defensive record in 2019 going ahead of their Europa League clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

Despite leading Europe with an average of 18.6 shots per game, Napoli haven’t conceded a league goal in 509 minutes over five matches. The last time they did was in the 65th minute of their 2-1 victory over Lazio on January 20.

The run is all the more impressive when you dive deeper into the numbers. As things stand, Napoli have conceded 18 goals compared to Juve’s 15 in 25 matches.

However, 10 of those goals came in the Azzurri’s first seven matches. That means they’ve only allowed a paltry eight goals in their last 18 matches – an average of 0.4 per game.

Ciro Immobile is the only player to score against Napoli in 2019, and no doubt that statistic will be tested come Sunday with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic ready to descend on the Stadio San Paolo.