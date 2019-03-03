Napoli v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Napoli face Juventus in a top-of-the-table battle at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday night knowing that a win is essential if they are to stand any chance of catching the runaway Serie A leaders.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side go into the game 13 points clear of the Vesuviani in second and remain unbeaten in the league this season.

However, Napoli have not lost at home in their last 18 games, a run going back to March 2018, and have kept clean sheets in their last five matches.

They were the last team to beat Juventus in Serie A when they won 1-0 in Turin in April last year and the Bianconeri, who have won a record 22 of their first 25 matches of the season, are one game away from breaking their record of 25 unbeaten away matches in the league, set between September 2011 and November 2012.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shaken off an ankle knock to start for the visitors with Paulo Dybala dropped to the bench again despite scoring the winner against Bologna last week, while Carlo Ancelotti has opted for a front line of Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik.

Napoli: Meret; Malcuit, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Callejon, Allan, Fabian, Zielinski; Milik, Insigne

Juventus: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo