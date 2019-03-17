Napoli v Udinese: Official Line-Ups

Napoli look to consolidate second place in Serie A when they welcome lowly Udinese to the Stadio San Paolo.

With Lorenzo Insigne out injured, Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens lead the line, whilst Kalidou Koulibaly and Nikola Maksimovic return in defence.

Having faced a gruelling Europa League clash against Salzburg on Thursday, coach Carlo Ancelotti rings the changes. David Ospina replaces Alex Meret in goal, whilst Faouzi Ghoulam and Kevin Malcuit start at full-back.

Hovering perilously close to the relegation zone, Udinese are in need of points and look to Italy international Kevin Lasagna for goals.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo De Paul takes his place on midfield and will look to torment the Partenopei.

Napoli: Ospina; Malcuit, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Ghoulam; Callejon, Allan, Zielinski, Younes; Mertens, Milik

Udinese: Musso; Stryger, Ekong, Mandragora; Ter Avest, Fofana, Sandro, De Paul, Zeegelaar; Pussetto, Lasagna