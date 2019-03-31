Parma v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta will be hoping to take advantage of AC Milan’s loss on Saturday night and put pressure on the Rossoneri as they visit Parma on Sunday.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side still harbour slim hopes of challenging for the Champions League places, but it won’t be easy at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

The Bergamaschi won the season’s previous meeting with a 3-0 win at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia but will need to improve on their 1-1 draw at home to Chievo in their last outing to stand a chance.

Parma meanwhile suffered a thumping 4-1 defeat at Lazio before the international break, though they did end their home struggles last time out at the Tardini with a 1-0 triumph over Genoa.

Parma: Sepe, Alves, Bastoni, Gagliolo, Iacoponi, Scozzarella, Rigoni, Kucka, Gervinho, Siligardi, Ceravolo

Atalanta: Gollini; Masiello, Palomino, Mancini; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Castagne; Pasalic; Papu Gomez, Zapata.